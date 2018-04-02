Columbia Police Investigating Reported Rape in Parking Garage

COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a suspect after a woman said she was raped in a parking garage in downtown Columbia Saturday morning.

Police said the 21-year-old female reported she was walking alone to her car that was parked in the Tenth and Cherry parking garage around 1:45 a.m. Saturday when a male suspect forced her into her car and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the victim was able to get away after a few minutes and the suspect left in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5'10", 170 lbs, with short, dark blond or brown hair and thick eyebrows. He was reportedly wearing jeans and a long-sleeve, button-up shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS or the Columbia Police Department at 573-442-6131.