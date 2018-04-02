Columbia Police Investigating Subway Robbery

COLUMBIA - Police are searching for a suspect Tuesday morning in a robbery of the Subway restaurant on Paris Road, just hours after a masked man fled the scene late Monday night.

Officers received a call at 9:50 p.m. Monday about the robbery. Police said the man demanded money from an employee, who was exiting the back door of the restaurant at the time. They said the suspect then took money from the register and left on foot.

Police said they do not know how much money the suspect stole, nor where he ran after fleeing the scene. They said the incident did not involve a weapon, and they also said no injuries occurred.

Police said they have made no arrests at this time.