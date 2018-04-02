Columbia police looking for two suspects in larceny case

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that its looking for help in identifying two suspects in a larceny at Robinson's Cleaners.

The two men pictured below are believed to be involved in a larceny at the dry cleaner at 3601 Buttonwood Drive in Columbia on Nov. 27 in the early morning.

If you have any information about the two men's whereabouts, call Columbia Police department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.