Columbia Police Make Three Arrests in Homicide

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers arrested three suspects Wednesday for the homicide on West Texas Avenue Tuesday.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Darrius Edwards, 22, of Columbia for second degree murder. Edwards' bond is set at $1,000,000 cash only. Edwards is currently being guarded by officers at the hospital until he is released. After he is released, Edwards will be formally booked and taken to the Boone County Jail. He was charged Wednesday.

Columbia Police officers also arrested Deshai Richardson, 23, of Columbia and She'aun Prince, 22, of Columbia. Both are charged with second degree murder. A judge will set both of their bonds later.

Columbia Police said Edwards, Prince, Richardson and Derrick Brookins planned to rob a home at 920 W. Texas Ave. Police said Edwards and Brookins were armed with handguns when they entered the unlocked residence. Edwards and Brookins struggled with the homeowner and the homeowner shot at the suspects hitting both Brookins and Edwards and killing Brookins.

Edwards, Richardson and Prince then fled the scene and took Edwards to the hospital for his gunshot wounds.

The Columbia Police Department said it found evidence of marijuana distribution inside the residence at 920 W. Texas Ave.