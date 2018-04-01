Columbia police offer safety tips for Halloween weekend
COLUMBIA - As Halloween weekend approaches, the Columbia Police Department is offering safety tips to keep everyone in the community safe.
According to a study by safekids.org, about nine in ten parents reported their kids participate in Halloween activities, and nearly 75 percent go trick-or-treating door-to-door.
The safekids.org report also found more than twice as many children are killed in pedestrian/vehicle incidents on Halloween between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. as compared to the same hours on any other day of the year.
This year, a public information officer with CPD shared tips to create the safest environtment for everyone.
- Accompany your children trick-or-treating, especially if you are unfamilar with your neighbors.
- Be careful crossing the street. Take a flashlight with you and always double check, both ways. Some costume can be dark and easy for drivers to miss.
- Drivers, be extra cautious of the increased amount of people out and about.
- If you aren't going trick-or-treating with your kids, know the route they will be taking and check in with them periodically.
- Check all the candy that your kids recieve before letting them eat it.
CPD will post these safety tips on their facebook page Friday.
[Editor's note: The headline has been updated for spelling and style.]
