Columbia Police Officer Charged with DWI

The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Columbia Police Sgt. Jerry Greene on suspicion of drunk driving early Sunday.

Columbia police have suspended him while the department investigates.

"What happens is, we have a team of investigators, a captain, a sergeant and an officer who are actually conducting some interviews as we speak," said Chief Randy Boehm. "They'll go through and handle it a lot the same way you would a criminal investigation."

Boehm says the department makes it clear what it's expected from officers.

But, despite a recent stalking charge and this drunk driving arrest involving Columbia police officers, Boehm insists there will be no changes in the disciplinary system.

"We try to immediately investigate it, completely and thoroughly," he said. "And, if there is misconduct, then I try to take appropriate disciplinary action."

Mayor Darwin Hindman says he's happy with the investigation.

"The Columbia Police Department has policies for handling these kinds of situations," Hindman said. "They've done very well in handling them, and they should follow their policies."

If Greene, the head of the Narcotics Unit, is found guilty of drunk driving, Chief Boehm says the department could fire him.