Columbia Police Officer Charged with DWI

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Sergeant Jerry Greene was picked up on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Audrain County early Sunday. Columbia Police Chief Randy Boehm said Greene will remain on leave while the department "very carefully and thoroughly" investigates the arrest. Boehm pledged to take swift action if the investigation confirms the DWI charge, but he would not reveal what that action might entail. Greene was freed on an $800 bond.