Columbia Police Officers' Association Responds to Sale of Police K9 Fano

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Officers' Association responded Thursday to news that the Columbia Police Department sold K9 Fano to the Clarence Police Department for $1.

The Association said taxpayers of Columbia took on the financial responsibility of purchasing, training, maintaining, kenneling, and subsequent non-use of Fano as a public safety resource, and no benefit has been seen.

The group went on to say that the City of Columbia was presented with documentation of the unlikelihood of the ability of Fano to be re-trained and paired with a new handler. The City of Columbia was also offered $10,000 and a full liability release a year and a half ago, which could have led to the purchase of a new dog to improve public safety.

Instead, the city decided to kennel Fano in Cape Girardeau, Missouri costing close to $8,000.00 over the last 17 months, serving no benefit to the Columbia Police Department.

Wednesday the police department said it initially planned to train another officer to handle Fano but staffing issues didn't allow that.