Columbia police officers to soon carry overdose reversal drugs

7 months 2 weeks 6 days ago Friday, August 11 2017 Aug 11, 2017 Friday, August 11, 2017 7:10:00 PM CDT August 11, 2017 in News
By: Eva Cheng and Nick Allen, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is giving its officers a new tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic in Missouri. 

It will start distributing an opioid overdose reversal drug called naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, to all of its 173 sworn officers once they are all trained to use it, according to CPD spokesperson Bryana Larimer. 

Naloxone is a nasal spray injected into one's nose when they are lying on their back. It has the ability to help a person experiencing an opioid overdose breathe steadily and return their body to a normal state. 

Larimer said training started around two months ago, and about half of the officers have already been fully trained. She said the department hopes to have the other half trained in the next couple of months.

Missouri Opioid-Heroin Overdose Prevention and Education Project (MO-HOPE) offered almost $8,000 in grant money to cover all of the cost of the drugs.

“MO-HOPE is purchasing it and providing it to our department,” Larimer said.

As for now, the number of doses officers will receive after training depends solely on the grant money.

“As long as the grant will provide it, our officers will then be fulfilled with having those doses,” Larimer said. “So if the grant runs out, then past that, if we would need, for example, any more doses, and the grant runs out, and it’s not renewable, then, we likely wouldn’t have it for some officers.”

She said adding the drugs into the officers’ tool boxes will allow them to better ensure the citizens’ safety. 

“There’s an opioid epidemic, and that’s not just specific to Columbia, that’s nationally,” she said. “So having this tool to able to assist in those situations where they’re responding to these overdoses, again, it’s a life-saving measure.”

The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department have both been using naloxone for a while. 

Martina Pounds, Captain of the Boone County Fire Protection District, said the fire district started using naloxone two years ago, and every fire truck now carries an identical medical bag with a Narcan box inside.

“We did a training through our district, so everybody was trained to the same level,” she said.

Pounds said the fire district’s funds cover the cost, and it has used the drugs in about 25 cases.

“If it’s a true opioid overdoes, Narcan definitely works,” she said. “If you don’t give them Narcan, then they can stay in cardiac arrest, and then they can die eventually.”

Pounds said especially in surrounding rural areas where EMS teams usually don’t arrive as fast as they do in urban areas, having firefighters carry the drugs can be helpful because the fire district has stations all over.

“A lot of times you don’t have a medical unit quite that close,” she said.

However, Pounds points out the drugs can only serve as “immediate help” and “pre-hospital care.” She said using naloxone is just a temporary solution, because it has a shorter half-life than heroin.

“Which means it works for a while, but then basically it’s just all used up, and then the heroin’s half-life is longer, so it would reattach itself,” she said.

Pounds said because naloxone wears off pretty quickly, the users still have to go to the hospital, though a lot of times they are not willing to.

“So they overdose, we give them Narcan, and they feel good, because they feel like ‘oh, now I’m fine.’ And they don’t feel a problem with that. So they don’t wanna go to the hospital because they think, ‘well, now I’m fine,’” she said.

Pounds said she has personally witnessed two cases.

“Both times the person woke up immediately. And sometimes, they’re not super happy that we did that.”

Overdose victims usually don’t like being saved by naloxone because it brings them immediately off of their “high.”

“So a lot of them don’t know that they actually were not breathing,” Pounds said. “They don’t know that. So when you bring them back, for them, you just brought them off of a really, really good high.”

Pounds said there is a national trend to increase access to naloxone for first responders.

“A lot of departments all across the country want to carry Narcan as an intervention drug,” she said. “With a lot of the heroin overdoses, and with that being on the rise.”

Larimer said although using medication to assist citizens on the scene is not “usually in the parameter” of what officers do when they respond to calls, CPD is looking forward to the official launch of the new service.

“It’s unique. It’s new. In most cases when you think of a medical response to an overdose, you think of paramedics. You think of firefighters. You know, those first responders. It’s opening up for them as far as learning how to use, you know, a medication essentially.”

Columbia City Council approved police use of naloxone in a meeting Monday night. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10pm 26°
11pm 25°
12am 26°
1am 26°