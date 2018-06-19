Columbia Police Plan Frequent Visits to Schools

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday that it will implement a school visitation program to enhance safety in and around school buildings.

The program will be integrated into the daily operations of the patrol division, and will be used to create better familiarity with school staff, administrators, students and campuses.

The department said the officers will strive to visit each public or private school within their beat at least once a day. On those visits, they will make contact with the school office and document their visit.

The department said in a news release Tuesday that the program has been in the works for months and is a response to security concerns that developed after a staff member was assaulted at Jefferson Junior High School recently.