Columbia Police Plan New Crime Prevention Approach

COLUMBIA - A joint effort by the National Highway Traffic Administration, the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the National Institue of Justice hopes to have officers in the right place at the right time. The program is called "Data Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety" or DDACTS. The department will compare crime and traffic hot spots and place officers at those locations.

The Columbia Police Department will seek input from its officers and members of the public.

Through the program, data specific to each neighborhood can be computed. Columbia police view the program as a way to be proactive.