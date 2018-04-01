Columbia police receive new communication device

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday it received a new device to assist communication between officers and the hearing impaired.

The UbiDuo2 has a split-screen display for face-to-face text communication between deaf or hard of hearing individuals. The device was purchased by the Columbia Police Foundation.

The device records the conversations between the officer and citizen. It also allows the officer to print the conversation and attach it to the police report.

“The Columbia Police Department is committed to working with all citizens in the City of Columbia,” said Assistant Chief John Gordon. “This device will prove invaluable at efficiently and effectively providing the best service possible.”

The Columbia Police Foundation was founded in 2002 to provide additional tools to the department.