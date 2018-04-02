Columbia police release photos of armed robbery suspects

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department released photos of two armed robbery suspects Monday.

Police said the two male suspects robbed the Hitt Street Mini Mart around 10 p.m. Dec. 30, 2015.

The suspects showed a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk, according to police. They took an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the scene on foot, officers said.

There were three people inside the mini mart during the robbery, police said.

According to authorities, no one was injured, and there was no property damage.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.