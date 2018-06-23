Columbia Police Release Results of Alcohol Enforcement

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department, alongside the Boone County Sheriff's Department, conducted sobriety checkpoints Friday and Saturday with a total of seven arrests. The checkpoint on Friday began at 10 p.m. and concluded around midnight. During the checkpoint, police stopped 261 motorists. Police made the following arrests:

· Three driving while suspended, revoked or otherwise unlicensed

· One outstanding felony warrant

On Saturday, the sobriety checkpoint at the intersection of State Farm Parkway and Nifong Boulevard began around 12:30 a.m. and ended around 2:30 a.m. During the checkpoint, 106 motorists were stopped. The following arrests were made:

· Three driving while intoxicated

The week of May 19, the police department is participating in the nationwide "Click-it-or-Ticket" campaign, urging seat belt use.