Columbia Police Release Hit and Run Suspect Description

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department released the description Wednesday afternoon of a suspect it believes is responsible for a hit and run accident on Tuesday afternoon that injured four people.

The suspect was described by witnesses as a Hispanic male who is likely about five-feet-nine-inches tall.

Witnesses said the suspect had a thin to medium build, wore a white t-shirt and had some sort of injury to his head as he was bleeding. He was last seen running away from the accident.