Columbia Police Respond to Bocomo Bay Robbery

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a robbery at Bocomo Bay in Columbia Saturday afternoon. Police say a black male came inside to buy something and went behind the counter and put a hard object to the clerk's back. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and ran north of the store.

Police say witnesses described the suspect as a black male between 30 and 40 years old, 5'7" in height with a stocky build, and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police encourage anybody with information about the robbery to call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.