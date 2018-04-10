Columbia Police responds to two separate shots fired calls Sunday morning

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department discovered property damage in one of two shots fired calls early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the department.

The first call happened around 2:25 a.m. near the intersection of Providence Road and Rain Forest Parkway.

According to the release, officers found multiple shell casings near the intersection. However, there were no injuries or property damage.

The second call happened at 5:00 a.m. at the 1400 block of Greensboro Drive.

Just like with the first call, officers again found multiple shell casings in the area, according to the release. This time, however, officers found bullets that had hit a car and a garage door.

No injuries were reported

Columbia Police is asking anyone with information on either incident to call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.