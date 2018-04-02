Columbia Police Review Board Reaches A Decision

COLUMBIA - Wednesday night at seven o'clock, Columbia's Police Review Board met to discuss the concerns of a group of people from Mid-Missouri and other parts of the country who are unhappy with the way a SWAT team acted during a raid on a home last February.

The meeting results from a YouTube video in which a SWAT team member shot a dog inside of a Kinloch Court home. The SWAT team was serving a warrant to search for marijuana. The search turned up only a misdemeanor amount of the drug.

41 Columbia residents followed the lead of two pro-marijuana advocates from California in filing appeals.

The citizens want to stop the practice of using SWAT teams to issue search warrants for non-violent crimes and hope to re-open the Kinloch case.

In response to the incident, the police department plans to act upon search warrants in a quicker manner and take the time to stake out the location before moving in to serve the warrant, but the group meeting the review board Wednesday wants more changes.

At the end of the meeting the board reached a decision on the investigation of the SWAT raid. They approved the new SWAT policies put in place after the February event. They also accepted the assessment made by the police chief that officers acted correctly under the laws and procedures during the time of the event.

After the decision was reached, the board allowed public comments from the audience.