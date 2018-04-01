Columbia police search for armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA - Columbia police were notified of an armed robbery at 9:38 p.m. Friday that took place at the parking lot of 1800 I-70 Drive Southwest near the Columbia Mall.

The suspect reportedly approached a man and his girlfriend, pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his wallet. After stealing the wallet, the suspect reportedly fled eastbound on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall, muscular with dreadlocks. He was wearing a dark ballcap, dark hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.