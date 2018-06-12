Columbia police search for suspect in McDonald's robbery

COLUMBIA - Police were searching for a suspect in a nearby creek after a robbery at a Columbia McDonald's on Saturday night.

Police responded to the McDonald's at 3206 Clark Lane just after 6 p.m. after they received a call of a 64-year-old woman whose purse was stolen in the parking lot. In a news release, police said the woman was not injured.

Officers said the suspect fled into a wooded culvert between the McDonald's and I-70. Police used a K-9 in their search and were stationed along I-70 and in the parking lots of the McDonald's, a nearby hotel and a nearby Wendy's.

Officers called off the search around 7:30 p.m.

Police believed the male suspect was familiar with the area. They said he was last seen in a dark gray or brown sweatshirt with a hood.

They were unable to find him Saturday evening and believe it was possible he fled to a network of drainage tunnels.

