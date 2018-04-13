Columbia police search for women who allegedly stole, used credit cards

COLUMBIA - Police are looking for two women who allegedly stole credit cards from someone's vehicle while they were taking a walk in the Grindstone Nature Area.

The women then allegedly spent thousands of dollars on the credit cards.

Surveillance video connected the women in the photos above with the fraudulent charges.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.

CrimeStoppers is offering rewards for tips that lead to the identification of these possible suspects.