Columbia police searching for armed robbery suspects

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it was looking for two suspects Friday morning following an armed robbery at Economy Taxi on Business Loop 70.

The victim said two men armed with handguns entered the store and demanded money. The suspects then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The victim was not injured, according to officers.

CPD said it has not made any arrests.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you can contacts the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers ar (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.