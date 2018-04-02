Columbia Police searching for Break Time armed robbers

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said officers responded to an armed robbery at the Break Time Convenience Store at 3200 E. Stadium Boulevard near the intersection with Highway 63 Wednesday.

CPD Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer said the investigation revealed two men entered the store wearing bandannas around 3 a.m. She said the suspects took money, cigarettes and alcohol from the store before they ran toward Maguire Boulevard.

Stroer said the department is looking for two men they believe were involved. Stroer said no one at the Break Time was injured.