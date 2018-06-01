Columbia police to target DWIs over weekend

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will be targeting drunk drivers, from Thursday until Sunday, in a crackdown funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT's Highway Safety Division gave CPD funds allowing police to have at least one sobriety checkpoint and more officers out patrolling from Thursday to Sunday.

In 2013, 757 people died on roadways in Missouri.

More than 30 percent of those deaths can be attributed to drunk drivers.

Authorities in Missouri arrested nearly 30,000 people for driving while intoxicated in 2013.

The Columbia Police Department calls DWI a "preventable crime" and the department hopes an increased police presence over the weekend will make a difference.