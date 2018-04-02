Columbia Police Warn Against "Handyman Scam"

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is warning people Thursday of a recent scam consisting of an individual soliciting handyman work to the elderly.

Callers to the police department report a white male in his 30's soliciting drive way repair, power washing siding, deck cleaning, deck staining and other handyman work.

Police say the man asks to be paid up front and completes the original work adequately, but returns and may not complete the work. Police say he does not have a business license.

Police remind citizens that handymen must have insurance and a Columbia Business License. Also, people are reminded to ask for local references and to be cautious of door-to-door solicitors for handy work.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam you may contact the Columbia Police Department at (573)-874-7652.