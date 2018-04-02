Columbia police warn of people impersonating officers

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says there have been reported cases of people impersonating officers recently in mid-Missouri.

In one of the latest cases, a man pretending to be an officer pulled a driver over Saturday.

The suspect reportedly drove an SUV with a yellow and red light bar and no other markings on the vehicle. Police said he had a full salt-and-pepper beard.

The Columbia Police Department said if a driver is being pulled over and feels the person stopping them is not a police officer, they may continue to drive until they find a well-lit location.

"Drivers are also reminded to reduce speed, turn on their hazard lights and call 911 to report their suspicions," the news release said.