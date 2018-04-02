Columbia Police welcome new police dog

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced the addition of a new K-9 officer Wednesday.

K-9 Officer Gorrit and his handler Officer Jameson Dowler started their work together for CPD Monday. Gorrit completed five weeks of training by himself before coming to Columbia. He and Officer Dowler then trained with a CPD instructor for eight weeks and were tested by an outside evaluator from the North American Police Work Dog Association.

Gorrit is an 18-month-old Dutch Shepherd.

CPD extended its congratulations to K9 Offocer Gorrit and his handler Officer Dowler on completing their training and helping to keep the public safe.