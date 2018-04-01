Columbia Prepared for Weekend Snow Removal

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works spent a total of 29 hours just clearing the main roads in Columbia during the snowstorms in February. Columbia Street Manager Scott Bitterman said the biggest difference with the most recent storm was being prepared.

"During the previous snowstorms a lot of the people were taken by surprise," Bitterman said. "The best thing that happened yesterday was the motorists were prepared for the snow."

The biggest help to the workers plowing the roads Sunday was fewer motorists.

"There weren't that many motorists on the road yesterday because of spring break," Bitterman said. "The people that were out were able to be prepared and not become stranded on the roadways."

Columbia resident Melissa Dockery agrees that the City of Columbia was a lot more prepared this time around.

"I was out in it yesterday and didn't have any problems getting around unlike last time," Dockery said.

To see if your road has been plowed Columbia Public Works has a snow status map at http://gocolumbiamo.com/Maps/snow/.