Columbia Prepares for Tuesday Snowfall

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works and MoDOT crews were up early Tuesday morning to prepare for significant snowfall starting in the morning and continuing through out the day.

Columbia Public Works plans for the heaviest snowfall to be between noon and 6 p.m. The evening commute will be effected by the snow and cold temperatures.

Columbia Public Works outlines the 1st and 2nd priority routes for clearing roads. Vehicles left on priority routes when two inches of snow accumulates will be issued a citation and towed if necessary.

Crews will first focus on making and maintaining passable conditions on priority routes, and then move into residential areas. Equipment was checked and prepped on Monday so crews can be on the streets as soon as the snow starts on Tuesday.