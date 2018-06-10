Columbia Proactive Patrol Make Seven Arrests

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says its newly created Proactive Patrol arrested seven people as of Monday night. Two of those arrests are believed to be connected to events that have led to recent shootings in the city.

The Columbia Police Proactive Patrol consists of members from the department's K9, street crimes, SWAT, investigative and patrol units. The goal is to patrol the Columbia area and make arrests if the patrol sees anything illegal. Police spokesperson, Latisha Stroer explained the patrol was put in place to make sure Columbia is is safe, especially after a rash of shootings that have happened in the past week. The patrol is not focused solely on the shootings, it is more focused on preventing future crime. The investigation into the recent shootings continue.

The proactive patrol arrested seven people, Channing Taylor Williams, 18, Malcolm Desean Redmon, 28, Johnathan L. Mull, 23, Tyrone Nelson, 58, Montez Marks-Oliver, 21, Jaquan Bailey, 22, Demetrius Ware, 27.

Williams was arrested for assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon related to a shooting in the intersection of Banks and Worley. Williams allegedly fired three rounds out of a vehicle striking another vehicle at the intersection. Williams bond is set at $300,000.

Redmon was arrested for third degree assault related to an assault prior to the shooting near Boone Tavern. Redmon allegedly assaulted a male victim near the intersection of Walnut and 8th before shots were fired. Police said there is additional interest in Redmon because he was near the shooting before it happened.

The patrol's five other arrests were mainly focused on traffic and drug violations.