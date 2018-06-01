Columbia promoting online disabled parking violation reporting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Disabilities Commission held a meeting to discuss how the new online accessible parking violation complaint system has been working.

Chairman of the Disabilities Commission Chuck Graham said, "It is working well. I am pleased with the city's work with us and the online report system."

Without any promotion or teaching of the new online feature there have been two reports. Before this plan, the city only filed five citations for illegal parking in accessible spots in the past four years.

The commission's next goal is to promote public training sessions to citizens. Graham said right now not a lot of people know about the program.

The commission plans to teach the community how to file the online violation form before the rush of the holiday parking abuse.

The disabilities commission plans to hold training sessions in the next six weeks, if not sooner, to promote and teach people how to use the online violation form.