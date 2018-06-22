Columbia Public Housing Could Help Disabled

COLUMBIA - Public housing is vital for people with handicaps, mental disabilities, and the elderly.

"I'm on income and disability," said Jeff Shirley.

Columbia could soon receive public housing updates thanks to the state. The Housing First Scattered-Site Program would benefit those like Shirley.

A 42 unit property for seniors and a 24 unit special needs facility is proposed to be built in two different locations in Columbia.The programs proposal will first go through an "Affirm and Commit" process, and a decision will be made within 120 days.

"It's a good option," said Shirley.