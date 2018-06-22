Columbia Public Housing Could Help Disabled
COLUMBIA - Public housing is vital for people with handicaps, mental disabilities, and the elderly.
"I'm on income and disability," said Jeff Shirley.
Columbia could soon receive public housing updates thanks to the state. The Housing First Scattered-Site Program would benefit those like Shirley.
A 42 unit property for seniors and a 24 unit special needs facility is proposed to be built in two different locations in Columbia.The programs proposal will first go through an "Affirm and Commit" process, and a decision will be made within 120 days.
"It's a good option," said Shirley.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a 15-year-old girl who... More >>
in
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide campaign encourages expecting mothers to monitor their infant's movement in the womb. The Missouri... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - Police in Auxvasse posted a warning on Facebook Wednesday about unlicensed salesmen in the area, but the company... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - 1 and 6 males are sexually abused by the time they are 18. For the first time... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is changing some of its rules and regulations to offer more leave and layoff... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Supreme Court ruling that allows states to charge online retailers sales tax has Columbia businesses rejoicing. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge has decided in favor of University of Missouri graduate students who want to unionize. The... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – A man accused of killing a Moberly woman five years ago was found guilty of murder in the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - Gov. Mike Parson met with President Donald Trump Thursday to discuss Missouri's top priorities. “I appreciate President... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri mental health advocates showed up at a meeting Thurday to voice their concerns about budget cuts... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Although "Shwe Market International Foods" mainly sells Asian products and "Chihuahua Mexican Market" Hispanic products, both stores have... More >>
in