Columbia Public Housing Forwards Plans For New Development

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Housing Authority gave the okay for ND Consulting Group Inc. to continue planning for public housing at its meeting Tuesday night. ND Consulting Group said its plans include renovating existing housing units so tenants have more room and building new units. The consultants for ND said the cost of renovating old units would be around $80 thousand per unit. The cost of building new units would average about $120 thousand per unit.

All renovations and building are still in the planning phase. ND said it is looking at New Horizons taking the lead as developer in new units that would be built near Business Loop 70. New Horizons works mostly with people with mental illness. The proposed development would include units for these people.