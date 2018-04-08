Columbia Public Library Parking to Receive Makeover

COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library board met Thursday night to discuss fixing the south parking lot. The board wants to focus on repairing the pavement, entrance and exits.

Last winter's brutal weather took its toll on the pavement. The board said they want to repave the south lot because it is covered with holes and cracks. An engineering firm said it would cost the library around $195,000 for new asphalt.

Other changes the board wants to make is to the entrance and exits. Currently the only entrance to the south lot is next to the southern library doors. The entrance is also used for an exit. The board said they would like to make this just an exit to attempt to reduce backup traffic on Garth Avenue right next to Grant Elementary School. The southern most exit at the library is currently about nine feet wide. The board wants to widen this and make it the new entrance and exit.

No bids have been made for this project yet. The earliest construction may begin is July 2012.

(Photo courtesy of Daniel Boone Regional Library)