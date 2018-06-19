Columbia Public Library to Host Fiddlers

COLUMBIA - Stop by the Columbia Public Library at 7 p.m. Monday for some fiddling and stories.

University of Missouri professor Dr. Marshall will be at the library signing copies of his new book Play Me Something Quick and Devilish: Old-Time Fiddlers in Missouri.

The book includes the complete history of old-time fiddling and dance music from Missouri's early settlements in the 1920s.