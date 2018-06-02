Columbia Public School Board Set to Vote on 2012-13 Budget

COLUMBIA - The Board of Education for Columbia Public Schools will vote Monday night on the 2012-13 budget, a proposal which includes funds for the new Battle High School and $2 million in technological improvements.

The board will conduct a public hearing about the budget at 6 p.m. at city hall, and it will then vote once the regular meeting begins at 6:30. The proposed budget runs a surplus, with revenue exceeding expenditures. The district earned close to $8 million in revenue through a 40-cent tax levy increase.

If approved, the budget would include more than $1 million for staff and resources at Battle High School, which opens in the fall of 2013. The Information Technology department's extra funding would pay for equipment and salaries for employees.

The budget would also make room to hire extra staff across the district, including teachers, a school psychologist, a Home School Coordinator, media specialists and other positions.