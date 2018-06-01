Columbia Public School District Enrollment Increases

COLUMBIA - The number of students enrolled in Columbia Public Schools has increased since last year, according to the district's unofficial enrollment report.

Columbia Public Schools said the total number of students in the district is 18,136, which is based on data collected on the first day of classes.

The district said it has 248 more students this year than it did at the same time last year.

Michelle Baumstark, the Columbia Public School's Community Relations Director, said the district "experienced an excellent opening day" on Tuesday and said the district will work to solve any problems that have arisen due to increased enrollment.

"District administrators will be working this week to resolve any issues related to class sizes and transportation," Baumstark said.

The First Day Count report shows the number of students enrolled in Columbia Public Schools by grade on the first day of class. The official enrollment numbers are taken on the last Wednesday of September because of anticipation of new student enrollment.

