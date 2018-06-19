Columbia Public Schools Deputy Superintendent to Retire

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Nick Boren has decided to retire, effective June 30.

Boren has been working in education for 29 years and has been deputy superintendent since 2007. He has worked as assistant superintendent, director of transportation, technology coordinator, agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor at South Callaway R-II Schools.

Under Boren's leadership and oversight the school district developed a long-range facilities

plan and has constructed close to $250 million worth of school improvements.

"It has been my distinct privilege to serve the students, faculty, staff and parents of this school

district," Boren said.

The search for a new deputy superintendent has not yet started. The superintendent, Dr. Stiepleman, will be heading the process.