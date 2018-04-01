Columbia Public Schools Opens Newly Renovated Administrative Building

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools District Administration Building is open for business. The administration celebrated the new development on Sunday afternoon.

A project that began back in July of last year has come to a close. The newly renovated building is equipped with new features including a two-story plan with departmental office suites, 12 conference rooms, increased parking lot space and technology upgrades.

With a newly renovated building comes a new name. The district decided to change the name in honor of a Columbia legend, Neil C. Aslin. Aslin was Superintendent for 16 years in Columbia. The dedication came after many years of leadership.

"He was dedicated on the administrator side and he had many, many students who turned out to be exceptional superintendents and principals in Missouri," said Jack Aslin, Neil Aslin's son.

Asler mentored many promising administrators.

"He served through some challenging times as the district grew rapidly," said Jack Ritter, a retired Columbia Superintendent. "He lead the district through a series of building programs. He also worked to find a solution to the issue of desegregation and he acted in a decisive manner."

The building has some brand new features:

-40,000 square foot addition with a total square footage of 52,000

-Two-story floor plan with departmental office suites

-New updated Board of Education meeting room space with capacity for 175 people

-Technology upgrades including Smart Boards, paging system, video and audio systems

-Condensed storage system for centralized filing

-12 conference rooms

-Loading dock with separate secure entrance

-Keyless entry and enhanced building security and emergency management systems