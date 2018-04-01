Columbia Public Schools to Finalize Redistricting Plan

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Board is expected to make a final decision on the redistricting plans at its meeting Monday night.

After more than a year and a half of discussion and debate, the redistricting committee has recommended option "B" to the board.

The meeting begins at 6:30 pm at the district offices at 1818 West Worley Street.

Here's a look at the proposed maps and street by street plans.

Intermediate Schools Map

High Schools Map

Street by Street Plan B