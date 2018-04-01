Columbia Public Schools to use late start for the first time

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will use the new two hour late start schedule for the first time Wednesday. (See our closing and cancellations page for all school and church closings and event cancellations.)



The district called for the late start after concern over below zero wind chills in the forecast for Wednesday.

Delayed start times for all schools in the district can be found here.

Dismissal times will remain the same.

The Columbia School Board announced the decision to implement the late start schedules at the Nov. 10 meeting.