Columbia Public Schools update collective bargaining agreement

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released an update to all employees on Tuesday regarding the collective bargaining process with the teacher's union and the district.

According to Deputy Superintendent Dana Clippard, Columbia Public Schools cannot meet the $6.6 million compensation increase proposed by Columbia Missouri National Educators Association, which it decided on at a meeting March 18.

The district will provide a $2.2 million salary increase to compensate teachers for educational credit and experience and also includes other benefits.

Columbia Public School officials informed the Columbia Missouri National Educators Association its most recent proposal would be its last on March 11. Since then some changes have been made.

Some of the key components featured in the Columbia Public Schools updates include:

•The school district has an existing 3-year contract with teachers that was negotiated and approved by the Board of Education and the union last year.

• This year's process was an opportunity for the union to ask for revisions to the existing contract.

• The school district has agreed to operate the salary schedule, provide funds for educational credit and experience, and provide the ability to roll over 2 personal days per year, among other provisions.