Columbia Public Schools Use Final Allotted Snow Day

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public School District will use its final allotted snow day Thursday.

Columbia Public Schools built in six days for inclement weather at the end of the calendar year.

If the district did not use all six days they would have been removed from the end of the school year.

"We have now used six days, counting tomorrow," Michelle Baumstark, Communication Relations Director, said.

Superintendent Chris Belcher said for every two days the district misses in the future, they have to make-up one of those days. For example, if the district cancelled classes on a Monday and Tuesday, they would only have to make-up one of those days at the end of the calender year.