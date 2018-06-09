Columbia Public to Dismiss One Hour Early

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School District dismissed classes an hour early Monday while Columbia Public Works Department plans to have trucks out in full swing as the snow falls. The city has priority areas to cover first, but if snowfall surpasses four inches they will also plow residential areas.Mid-Missouri can expect to see 3-6 inches of snow, with a winter weather advisory in effect till Tuesday at noon.

Public Works information specialist Jill Stedem said the full treatment crew is ready to go and will hit the first, second, and third

critical streets. These include streets such as Broadway and Vandiver that run through the city.

Second priority streets are ones near a hospital or school, and third priority streets are located near dangerous hills or curves.

Stedem said they can utilize overtime of their workers and send them into residential areas once four inches hits the ground. As of this year, the city only uses cinders if absolutely necessary. Stedem said they will stick to salt and only use cinders if they need to. The Missouri Department of Transportation covers state roads such as Stadium and Providence.

A number of students were let out of school early. You can see the list by clicking the "School Closings" banner on our website.

