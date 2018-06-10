Columbia Public Works Dept. Wants Community Input

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department invites the community to attend its meeting Wednesday night to give feedback for the Providence Rd. improvement project.

The department will present ten options for the improvement project, including new roads and signals. For a complete list of the potential improvements, visit the department's website.

The public can also choose to do nothing to Providence Rd.

Staff members will be there to answer any questions the public may have. The department encourages attendees to fill out comment forms, too.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) on West Ash St.