Columbia Public Works May Play a Larger Role in Snow Removal

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia's bicycle and pedestrian committee is exploring new programs to help with sidewalk snow removal.

Current city ordinance says it is the responsibility of property owners to clear any and all hazards, including snow, on the sidewalks in front of their properties. The city handles snow removal in front of city buldings.

Columbia Resident and business owner Susan Toth-Eggener said while it is a "nice idea," sometimes other factors, such as property owners being out of town, keep the sidewalks from getting cleared.

Toth-Eggener said, "It's dangerous. People fall a lot, I've seen it."

One pedestrian told KOMU 8 News her supervisor slipped on the sidewalk in front of a downtown building and broke her wrist after Friday's snowfall.

The committee put together a report in January of 2012 that looked into different areas of the issue including education, priority locations and enforcement. Columbia Public Works spokesperson Steven Sapp said the committee will hear a proposal for a new pilot program Wednesday that will involve the expansion of the cities snow removal area and ways to enforce the current ordinance.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at city hall.