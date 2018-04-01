Columbia Public Works prepares for winter weather

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is preparing for the wintry mix of weather Sunday evening.

Public Information Officer Steven Sapp said the city will take certain precautions when preparing roads this evening.

"There will be no pre-treatment tonight of the roads but there will be a full crew out before midnight to take care of any changing conditions," Sapp said.

Sapp said the city will add salt to priority roads and make sure they are taken care of. He said the city will not tend to residential areas.

Columbia Public Works urges people to monitor weather conditions, give more time for travel, and travel at a slower speed.

You can receive updates on the city's website.