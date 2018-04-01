Columbia Public Works Refuse and Recycling Collection Update

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works released a statement saying they have crews out on Friday's route. They plan to collect Friday's route, as well as much as they can that they missed on Thursday.

The Columbia Public Works plans to pick up anything they miss today on Saturday, Feb. 23.

They urge Columbia residents to leave their items out so they can be picked up.

"Thanks again for your patience while our crews work in extreme conditions," the news release said.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/Wf9Rhm.