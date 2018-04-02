Columbia Public Works to monitor ice on roadways

COLUMBIA, MO - Columbia Public Works announced it will have an eight person crew monitoring and treating potential spotty icing conditions on roadways beginning late Monday night.

Rain was expected to taper off Monday evening and then temperatures were expected to drop below freezing. This could cause some standing water on roadways to freeze.

Spotty icing potential will be highest on low-traffic and residential roads overnight. Motorists should be cautious of spotty icing during the Tuesday morning commute.