Columbia Public Works Wants Feedback on Traffic Signals

COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Works is holding a public information meeting Monday night about Green Meadows Road traffic signal updates. Columbia Public Works Traffic Engineering Supervisor, Richard Stone said the meeting is the first step in the public process.

"It's a fairly uncomplicated process, but because of the cost we have to hold an interested parties meeting," said Stone.

Stone said the plan is to add fiber-optic connectivity between the traffic signals at Grindstone Parkway and Green Meadows Road, meaning the signals would ideally be able to communicate a little bit better with each other.

"It makes it more efficient," Stone said. "And the signals will communicate a little bit more intelligently with each other."

The technology Columbia Public Works plans to install is called adaptive response technology. The estimated cost for the project is $50,000.

Stone said this signal work needs to occur and shouldn't impact traffic too much. Stone also said Columbia Public Works would like to complete the construction before the end of the summer. Columbia Public Works will decide where to go next in the process based on what the public says.